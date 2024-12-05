Hawk Tuah Girl, aka Haliey Welch, who gained popularity online after her spontaneous street interview went viral online, launches a crypto memecoin with the same name, also called $HAWK. Haliey Welch is a popular influencer and content creator. She launched her own memecoin called HAWK on the Solana blockchain on December 4. Building on her internet fame from the viral interview and her popular catchphrase, Haliey decided to launch the coin. However, despite an exciting start, the cryptocurrency quickly crashed, dropping from a value of USD 500 million to USD 60 million in just 20 minutes after its launch. Now, she is facing backlash and criticism, as many people lost their money in the process. Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch Announces New Podcast ‘Talk Tuah’ With Jake Paul’s Media Company Betr, Influencer To Host Whitney Cummings, Streamer Sketch Among Other Guests (Watch Video).

Hawk Tuah Girl aka Haliey Welch Launches Memecoin

Hawk Tuah Girl Faces Backlash

Nothing to Own!

Newly Launched Memecoin Plummets

Memcoin Turns Disastrous

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)