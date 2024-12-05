Hawk Tuah Girl, aka Haliey Welch, who gained popularity online after her spontaneous street interview went viral online, launches a crypto memecoin with the same name, also called $HAWK. Haliey Welch is a popular influencer and content creator. She launched her own memecoin called HAWK on the Solana blockchain on December 4. Building on her internet fame from the viral interview and her popular catchphrase, Haliey decided to launch the coin. However, despite an exciting start, the cryptocurrency quickly crashed, dropping from a value of USD 500 million to USD 60 million in just 20 minutes after its launch. Now, she is facing backlash and criticism, as many people lost their money in the process. Hawk Tuah Girl Haliey Welch Announces New Podcast ‘Talk Tuah’ With Jake Paul’s Media Company Betr, Influencer To Host Whitney Cummings, Streamer Sketch Among Other Guests (Watch Video).

Hawk Tuah Girl aka Haliey Welch Launches Memecoin

LATEST: @BubbleMaps reveals that 96% of the $HAWK token, launched by @HalieyWelchX (Hawk Tuah Girl), was bundled at launch. (The token's market cap crashed from $500 million to $60 million shortly after launch) pic.twitter.com/HSDA8I9tis — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) December 4, 2024

Hawk Tuah Girl Faces Backlash

Hawk Tuah girl, aka Haliey Welch, is facing backlash after she started a memecoin and lost everyone money. The token hit $500M before crashing below $60M in just 20 minutes 👀 pic.twitter.com/7vqK55rEFP — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 5, 2024

Nothing to Own!

96% 😭 She left us nothing to own. — Kamo (@SolKamo) December 4, 2024

Newly Launched Memecoin Plummets

💥 HAWK crashes hard! Newly launched memecoin $HAWK plummeted from a $500M market cap to just $60M in 20 minutes! 🪂📉 The memecoin hype remains wild, but is this a warning sign for investors? 🚨#Crypto #Memecoins #HAWK #CryptoCrash pic.twitter.com/pn2JtUau1H — CryptoooBuz (@CryptoooBuz) December 5, 2024

Memcoin Turns Disastrous

🐋 Whale Dump or Insider Play?🧐 The launch of $HAWK memecoin turned disastrous, crashing 92% from its peak. Current price: $0.003816. Key Details: 🔸Someone spent $965.4K to acquire 175.7M $HAWK at the opening price of $0.005492 and dumped it all within 8 minutes for $2.67M.… pic.twitter.com/IVB7rcWWkg — 1Step.app (@1stepapp) December 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)