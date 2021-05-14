Jaspal Singh, Pilot Awarded UK Points of Light by PM Boris Johnson For Flying 200 Oxygen Cylinders to India

One of our incredible pilots, Jas Singh, has been awarded the Prime Minister's Points of Light award. Jas has been recognised for his amazing efforts with charity @Khalsa_Aid, flying hundreds of oxygen cylinders to help the Covid crisis in India. We're hugely proud of him. — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) May 13, 2021

