Kai Cenat recently kicked off his subathon titled ‘Mafiathon 2.’ It has been entertaining and a huge success so far. Recently, Kai purchased two USD 24k robots that are programmed to sound just like him and be his personal assistants throughout the subathon. In a now viral video, one of the robots can be seen brushing Kai’s teeth. First, the robot wipes Kai’s face with a towel and then proceeds to brush. It adds to one of the entertaining moments from the subathon. Watch the viral video of the robot brushing Kai’s teeth below. Kai Cenat Mafiathon 2: Random Man Shows Up at Streamer’s Subathon Mansion and Tries to Get Into the Shower With Him (Watch Viral Video).

Robots Brushes Kai Cenat’s Teeth

Kai Cenat’s got his $24k robot personal assistant to brush his teeth for him 😭 pic.twitter.com/06pYFBVJhA — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 14, 2024

Kai Cenat Takes Robots Assistance to Brush His Teeth

Kai Cenat had his $24K robot brush his teeth for him pic.twitter.com/vS3gjFmWbJ — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 14, 2024

