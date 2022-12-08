Wisconsin Transportation Security Authorities' latest Tweet is going viral on the microblogging site showing a dog inside a passenger's backpack! At Wisconsin Airport, a folk sent their dog through an airport security X-ray machine. Fortunately, the pup, crammed into a bag, was all right when it came out of the device, as per the reports. "When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules," the agency said in its tweet. Twitterati got angry by the action and called it "inhuman" and "animal cruelty". Cat Buried Alive at Home During Coronavirus Disinfection in China's Wuhan City.

Here's The Viral Tweet:

A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray @MSN_Airport this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JLOStCDsir — TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)