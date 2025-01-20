“Goats have always disliked snakes” - this top comment should describe Luka Modrić’s latest viral video off the football field. The 39-year-old recently took a tour of Dubai’s Fame Park, a private zoo owned by billionaire Dr. Saif Belhasa. The Real Madrid and Croatia National Football Team captain was accompanied by his family, including his young kids, who had a fun time watching their dad being super scared of snakes, especially his encounter with a giant python! Clips from Luka Modrić’s experience with wildlife, mostly the giant reptile, have gone viral on social media. A viral video shows a fearful Luka Modrić unwilling to touch the python and constantly getting scared as it slithered near him, much to the amusement of his children. Netizens have found “Luka Modrić vs Snake” quite hilarious and relatable.

Luka Modrić vs Giant Python Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 433 (@433)

Watch Full Video of Luka Modrić at Dubai's Fame Park:

