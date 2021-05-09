Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2021 Messages and Quotes on Twitter to Honour His Birth Anniversary

#MahaRanaPratapJayanti A great warrior.. And also the base of Rajput's in Hindustan..🙏🙏#MahaRanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/NpNwdUiBiR — Ujjwal Singh Rajpoot (@UjjwalS47441824) May 9, 2021

Netizens Remember the Brave Rajput Warrior Maharana Pratap Singh

We are proud to remember maharana partap on his birthday.....❣🚩🚩 His valorous fight at haldi ghati is one of the golden chapter in our history!#स्वाभिमान_दिवस #MahaRanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/h1xcVBK1zn — Shyam Pratap Singh (@Jr_bhadouria) May 9, 2021

Tweeple Pay Tribute to "Mewari Rana"

The great tribute 2 on this day #MahaRanaPratapJayanti It is imprtnt dat MaharanaPratap fought it fr several yrs in d hills of Aravalli with his self-respect & ultimately won back his forts.” महाराणा प्रताप set an example of bravery as d fight was nt for a day bt went on for yrs. pic.twitter.com/Z83yfoZr1i — 🚩Nagesh Dkn🇮🇳 (@Nagesh2023) May 9, 2021

More Pics of Maharana Pratap

Humble salutations to the great warrior King MahaRanaPratap on his birth anniversary. In the history of India the name of this great son of Mewar has always proved to be motivating for qualities like valour, bravery & sacrifice.#MahaRanaPratapJayanti#महाराणा_प्रताप_जयंती pic.twitter.com/LULSgdqomx — GuruSevakSoumya (@GuruSevak1020) May 9, 2021

Chetak, a Great Friend of Maharana Pratap

Chetak was a great friend of Maharana Pratap at the time of war with Akbar in Haldighati. It had kept its life in danger and protected his master by jumping from 25 feet deep trough.#Maharanapratap 's Chetak Epitome of Love and Valor.#MahaRanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/oX9niUl9Wy — CHETHANA PRABHU (@Ravalanath) May 9, 2021

Remembering the Greatest Warrior Maharana Pratap

Tribute to Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap on 481th Jayanti,The saga of Maharana Pratap, a statue of immortal valor, eternal patience and patriotism, will continue to inspire us like a lamp pillar for ages and ages. #महाराणा_प्रताप_जयंती #MahaRanaPratapJayanti pic.twitter.com/3YOsd9PBqP — NaveeN GrewaL (@NAVEENGREWAL14) May 9, 2021

