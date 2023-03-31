A recently surfaced video on social media depicts quite distinct kind of winding down procedure, leaving netizens in splits. In the now-viral clip, an employee at a workstation can be seen taking a nap during work hours. One employee sees him and whispers something to the other 20 or so workers. They all slowly and quietly stand up, move to the opposite end of the desk, and take cover there. The ‘victim’ wakes up and scans the area. He is frightened of being by himself in the workplace. He searches the area and makes a call to a coworker, who informs him that he is at a movie because it is Sunday. To this, he exclaimed, “What, I've been sleeping since Friday?" Roommates Pull Off Christmas Prank on Friend by Covering the Entire Room in Wrapping Paper; Check How It All Turned Out.

Man Wakes Up Only to Find Himself ‘Ghosted’ in Office:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)