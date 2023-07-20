It's been raining heavily in Mumbai for the past 24 hours. An orange alert has also been issued for parts of Mumbai amid heavy rainfall. The government had declared a school for today because of the heavy downpour. Netizens have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Mumbai rains. Some shared funny memes, while many advised people to stay home during heavy rainfalls. Here are viral tweets shared by netizens on Mumbai rains. Mumbai School Holiday Today: All Schools To Remain Closed on July 20 Due To Heavy Rains.

The holiday is declared in Mumbai and as tradition goes, there is hardly any rainfall today.#MumbaiRains PS: Still not taking chances and will prefer WFH — CS Jigar Shah  (@FCSJigarShah) July 20, 2023

No matter what situation is, Mumbai local trains be like 'Main Rukega Nai Saala' 🤣#MumbaiRains #mumbailocal #MumbaiWeather — Divesh Darshan (@DiveshDarshan12) July 20, 2023

Mumbai school's holiday what about Mumbai offices aren't we grown up kids? #MumbaiRains — Paresh Vaktania (@PVaktania) July 20, 2023

Mumbai be like Saiyyan ne dekha aise, main paani paani ho gayi 🤣#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/OXElZRFzgG — Divesh Darshan (@DiveshDarshan12) July 20, 2023

