In a first, NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has flown successfully on Mars making its first controlled flight on another planet. In videos going viral NASA scientists can be seen elated as the first flight of a powered aircraft takes place on another planet.

NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Flies Successfully on Mars. Watch Video:

"Wow!" The @NASAJPL team is all cheers as they receive video data from the @NASAPersevere rover of the Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter flight: pic.twitter.com/8eH4H6jGKs — NASA (@NASA) April 19, 2021

Watch Video Shared By NASA:

"Ingenuity has performed its first flight — the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet!" The data reveals: Our #MarsHelicopter has had a successful first flight: 🚁 pic.twitter.com/h5a6aGGgHG — NASA (@NASA) April 19, 2021

Video of MiMi Aung, Mars Helicopter Project Manager Thanking Team:

"We've been talking for so long about our Wright brothers moment. And here it is." MiMi Aung, #MarsHelicopter Project Manager, takes a moment to thank the @NASAJPL team following the news of the successful Ingenuity test flight: pic.twitter.com/qeoQnOdXiK — NASA (@NASA) April 19, 2021

