Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently celebrating their pre-wedding festivities which started from March 1, 2024. Several cricketers are invited to the event including Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni. International cricket stars like Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan and Nicholas Pooran are also invited. During the festivities, Nicholas Pooran found himself in an awkward position when he made a typo in one of his Instagram posts where he shared a picture in ethnic Indian clothes. His caption read 'Embarrassing the Indian Culture'. Although he wanted to mean 'Embracing', the typo completely changed the meaning. Pooran changed it quickly but by the time fans spotted it quickly and made the post viral on social media. Iconic Frame! Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Spotted Sitting Together In Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Ceremony (See Pic).

Nicholas Pooran 'Embarrassing The Indian Culture' Caption on Instagram

Typos that change the whole meaning of what you want to say... 🙈 pic.twitter.com/8tbIjjC38K — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 3, 2024

Nicholas Pooran's Original Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Pooran (@nicholaspooran)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)