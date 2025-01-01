London-based psychic Nicolas Aujula, known for his past accurate predictions, has unveiled his forecast for 2025. Aujula, who previously predicted events like the COVID-19 pandemic, the fire at Notre Dame, and Donald Trump's presidential victory, anticipates major changes on the global stage in the coming year. Among his predictions, he foresees the downfall of the British Empire, the certainty of World War III, and the devastating impact of lab-grown organs and excessive rainfall, which could lead to massive floods and displace millions. Aujula also expects a reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry, the resignation of the UK prime minister, and advancements in artificial intelligence. However, he warns of a bleak economic future for the UK, with business closures and a deteriorating political landscape. Jemima Packington New Year 2025 Predictions List: Asparagus Fortune Teller, Who Predicted Brexit and Queen’s Death, Predicts More Deaths in Royal Family and Major Health Scare for Donald Trump.

Nicolas Aujula New Year 2025 Predictions List:

