A picture of a product stating "My first hookah" for toddlers is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the piece of news is old fake news that is going viral once again on social media. Some users suggested that the picture of coloured toy hookah, which is seen on various social media platforms is a new toy that has been released lately. News agency Reuters did a fact check of the viral news. As per reports, the picture of the colored toy hookah's fake advertisement is a meme created by digital artist Adam Padilla. Several posts on social media tricked users to believe that the toy is authentic and real.

Check Tweet:

Start them young?😅😂 Didn’t get my first hookah til i was 18! pic.twitter.com/FKBmKpquAN — SP⚛️NION (@icametogetfunky) August 19, 2022

Check Digital Artist Adam Padilla's Post:

Just in time for the holidays👌 pic.twitter.com/vlCAeJpEp5 — adam.the.creator (@AdamPadilla) December 15, 2021

