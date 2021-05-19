Remember one of Youtube's extremely viral videos, "Charlie bit my finger"? Well, it is now going to be auctioned as an NFT (non-fungible token) before being taken offline. The video featuring a child biting the index finger of his elder brother, has nearly 880 million views and will be taken down after the completion of the auction process on May 23 that also marks exactly 14 years of the video on YouTube.

Viral YouTube Video 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Is Now Being Auctioned as NFT. Watch Video:

On Sunday, May 23, 2021, the original viral video, Charlie Bit My Finger, will be taken off of @YouTube and auctioned to the highest bidder on Origin's NFT launchpad. One winner will own a piece of internet history. Read more: https://t.co/KOFM76JwTG https://t.co/33zNJy0svT — Origin Protocol (@OriginProtocol) May 17, 2021

