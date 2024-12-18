In a heartbreaking video that has gone viral online, a crocodile is seen surfacing from the water with the body of a woman in its jaws, an hour after mauling her to death. The terrifying incident took place in Indonesia. According to reports, the mother-of-four, Nurhawati Zihura, 46, was washing her feet in the seawater next to her coastal village in North Sumatra when the crocodile pounced on her and dragged her into the water. Upon hearing her scream, locals rushed to the area but could not help and only watched the beast maul her to death. The crocodile then dragged the disoriented woman and disappeared into the water. Locals described the incident as ‘worse than any scene in hell.’ Shockingly, it emerged after about an hour with the lifeless body of the woman in its jaws. In the now viral video, we see locals throwing dead chickens at it to get the beast to release the woman’s body. Crocodile Attack in Indonesia: Elderly Man Mauled to Death by Crocodile While Bathing in River; Half-Eaten Corpse Found, Upper Body and Head Remain Missing.

Crocodile Surfaces From Water With Woman’s Lifeless Body (Trigger Warning)

