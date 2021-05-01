Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is remembered for standing up against the wrong, even if that meant sacrificing his life. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s contributions to Sikhism and to humanity remain limitless. Guru Granth Sahib, the religious scripture of Sikhs contains 116 poetic hymns that were composed by him. Today to celebrate Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji 400th Prakash Purab 2021, Netizens wish each other via wishes and greetings.

Netizens Share Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji 400th Prakash Purab 2021 Wishes and Greetings:

Greetings on 400th birth anniversary of #GuruTeghBahadurJi known for his supreme sacrifice. FYI #गुरु तेग़ बहादुर जी was executed and beheaded under the orders of #Aurangazeb for not accepting islam along with his 3 associates being tortured and killed infrnt of guru ji. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eAP88siQPO — ਇਕਬਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਮਰਾ (@Samrasinghtweet) May 1, 2021

Bowing down to World's most fearless, Courageous Warriors of all time who found Sikh religion in 1965. Who massively rebelled Mughal Emperor Auranjeb Who beheaded गुरु तेग बहादुर in 1975 in chandi chowk, Delhi His presence is ever lasting 🙏♥#GuruTeghBahadurJi pic.twitter.com/8CgmoxgLlz — Nalin Bhat (@nalin534) May 1, 2021

