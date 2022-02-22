Not exactly a khooni Monday but a bloodbath Tuesday for Indian equity indices as they plunged sharply on February 22, 2022, amid the Russia-Ukraine standoff. At 10.04 a.m., Sensex traded at 56,786 points, down 1.6 percent or 897 points, whereas Nifty traded 16,945 points, down 1.5 percent or 262 points. Extending their losses from Monday to tanking on Tuesday, the internet is abuzz on the stock market crash. Apart from search engine platforms buzzing with serious keywords such as ‘stock market crash today,’ ‘stock market India crash,’ ‘Sensex crash reason,’ ‘stock market crash news,’ people are also trending funny memes as a coping mechanism. Yes, they are not only searching for ‘stock market crash meme’ but also trending #StockMarketIndia funny memes and jokes online. Let us look at some of the best and most hilarious memes.

Bhaisahab Yeh Thoda Zyada Nahi Ho Gaya

Me to stock investors who are waiting to buy the dip #StockMarketindia pic.twitter.com/JkPiBPfO4e — Netagiri Pro Max (@NetagiriProMax) February 22, 2022

HAHHAHAHHAHHAHA

People who started investing by watching Scam 1992 their condition rn #StockMarketindia #nifty50 pic.twitter.com/vpMkmymV7a — Harshit Rai 🇮🇳 (@theharshitrai) February 22, 2022

Y U DO THIS

Time To Go

As Soon as Share Market Opens in RED, New Investors -#StockMarketindia pic.twitter.com/9SdRW0pYP3 — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) February 22, 2022

HAHHAHHAHHAHHAAA

Seriously

Phir Se

this is the current situation of Indian share market. Russia Russian #sensex #StockMarketindia pic.twitter.com/HDfDBKGbiL — Yogesh Sagotra (@yogesh_sagotra) February 22, 2022

Much Needed Dose of Motivation

And Some Dhamki Time

HAHHAHHAHAHA

Current Scenario

