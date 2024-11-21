Delhi University’s North Campus mourns the loss of Sunil Sethi, fondly known as “Pinki Uncle,” a bhel puri vendor cherished by generations of students. Sethi, who served his signature INR 60 bhel puri with humour and warmth for nearly 40 years near the Campus Law Centre, passed away on November 17. More than just a vendor, his stall was a sanctuary for students seeking a reprieve from academic stress. Pinki Uncle’s fame transcended the campus, thanks to food vloggers who featured him in videos, one of which amassed 13 million views. Known for his wit, resilience, and welcoming smile, Sethi was a symbol of community for DU students. His passing leaves a deep void in the hearts of those students who cherished his food and companionship. Delhi Bhelpuri Vendor Goes Viral for Serving Lip-Smacking Snacks With Witty Replies at North Campus (Watch Video).

Sunil Sethi Passes Away

1. Saddened by the demise of Shri. Sunil Sethi ji, fondly called as Pinki Uncle Bhel Puri Wale. Om shanti. Undeniably he was an icon of Delhi University North Campus life. Not just his Bhel Puri but also his consistency and discipline at work was very special and inspiring. pic.twitter.com/2AVq6anim3 — Shriram S (@Shriram_tweets) November 19, 2024

Students Mourn Demise of ‘Pinki Uncle’

Can't believe Sunil Sethi aka Pinki Uncle is no longer with us. May his lovely soul RIP! 🕊️🥺💔 North Campus will never be the same without you & we will always miss your crispi Bhelpuri and your witty sense of humor.#SunilSethi #PinkiUncle pic.twitter.com/2RM4ka65o7 — Aarav Gautam (@IAmAarav8) November 18, 2024

This is so sad. Mr. Sunil Sethi who one could find close to the law faculty at Patel Chest is in the galaxy now. All the North campus students knew him and cherished his famous bhelpuri. pic.twitter.com/c1SZ0jOsnq — Ritu Gupta Prashar ऋतु Hritu🇮🇳 (@RituDreams) November 20, 2024

RIP Bhelpuri Wale Uncle

नहीं रहे भेलपुरी के अपनी छोटी से दुकान से मशहूर Sunil Sethi ji Rip😔😔 pic.twitter.com/QPoeK0yp5L — VINAY SAHU (@VKSAHU85) November 18, 2024

Rip Sunil Sethi uncle(Bhelpuri wale uncle)😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JBzRUryAc0 — Reema (@_reema_art_10) November 18, 2024

