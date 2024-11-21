Delhi University’s North Campus mourns the loss of Sunil Sethi, fondly known as “Pinki Uncle,” a bhel puri vendor cherished by generations of students. Sethi, who served his signature INR 60 bhel puri with humour and warmth for nearly 40 years near the Campus Law Centre, passed away on November 17. More than just a vendor, his stall was a sanctuary for students seeking a reprieve from academic stress. Pinki Uncle’s fame transcended the campus, thanks to food vloggers who featured him in videos, one of which amassed 13 million views. Known for his wit, resilience, and welcoming smile, Sethi was a symbol of community for DU students. His passing leaves a deep void in the hearts of those students who cherished his food and companionship. Delhi Bhelpuri Vendor Goes Viral for Serving Lip-Smacking Snacks With Witty Replies at North Campus (Watch Video).

Sunil Sethi Passes Away

Students Mourn Demise of ‘Pinki Uncle’

RIP Bhelpuri Wale Uncle 

