Christmas 2024 is almost here, and we are just a week away from the celebrations! Joining in the festive spirit are NASA’s astronauts. In a photo shared on NASA's Johnson Space Center’s social media handles, astronauts Don Pettit and Sunita Williams are seen posing for a cheerful holiday portrait. The picture, taken inside the Columbus Laboratory module aboard the space station, shows the two smiling and speaking on a ham radio. Both the astronauts are sporting Santa hats in the lovely picture. The post captioned ‘another day, another sleigh’ highlights the holiday mood in space. Recently the SpaceX Dragon capsule delivered supplies and holiday gifts to the orbiting laboratory, adding to the festive mood. View the picture below. Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Hit 6-Month Mark in Space, Here’s What NASA Doing To Bring Them Back on Earth From ISS.

Don Pettit and Sunita Williams Celebrate Christmas in Space

Another day, another sleigh ⛄️❄️@NASA_Astronauts Don Pettit and Suni Williams pose for a fun holiday season portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the @Space_Station's Columbus laboratory module. pic.twitter.com/C1PtjkUk7P — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) December 16, 2024

