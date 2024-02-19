On Saturday, February 17, a picture of actress Sunny Leone and her name showing up on an admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment exam went viral on social media. Meanwhile, in a recent video, the man, identified as Dharmendra Singh, opened up about receiving the faulty hall ticket, claiming that all the details on the card were correct except his photo and name. He said that he missed the exam due to the incorrect admit card, and was latter contacted by the authorities. 'Sunny Leon' Admit Card: Hall Ticket Featuring Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone's Photo and Name for UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam Goes Viral (See Pic).

Dharmendra Singh on Receiving Hall Ticket Featuring Sunny Leone

यूपी का 'सनी लियोन' ये धर्मेंद्र हैं. धर्मेंद्र यूपी पुलिस की भर्ती परीक्षा देना चाहते हैं. इनको एडमिट कार्ड मिला है. एडमिट कार्ड में डिटेल इनकी हैं, लेकिन नाम और तस्वीर सनी लियोन की. इस तरह धर्मेंद्र ने सनी लियोन बनने का सुख प्राप्त किया. pic.twitter.com/6DYfqxMgHp — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijaylive) February 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)