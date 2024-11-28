Happy Thanksgiving! On the joyous celebration, search engine giant Google posted its annual doodle to mark the spirit of the holiday season. The Thanksgiving 2024 Google doodle featured six people struggling to hold a giant turkey balloon, depicting the significance of parades during Thanksgiving. Since food is at the heart of Thanksgiving celebrations, nothing better could fit the spirit of Turkey Day than the Turkey balloon itself. The Thanksgiving parades are filled with catchy music and impressive floats, much like the one depicted in the artwork. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 Live Streaming Link: Where To Watch the 98th Annual NYC Thanksgiving Parade? Know Date, Time and Online Platforms To Enjoy the Live Telecast.

Thanksgiving 2024 Google Doodle

Thanksgiving 2024 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)