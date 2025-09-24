A miracle happened with a couple during a routine shopping trip, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) played a surprising role in it. UPI continues to be the backbone of India’s digital payment system, but a Reddit post titled, “UPI helped my wife in getting her phone back,” has shown how it can go sometimes even more. The user shared that while paying a rickshaw driver through UPI, his wife accidentally left her phone behind. Since the phone had no SIM card, they couldn’t call it or trace it. He couldn’t contact the driver initially, as the UPI payment only showed the driver’s UPI ID, not a phone number. They had almost given up hope. Later, the man received an SMS stating that INR 1 was credited to his bank account. The auto driver had sent the amount to contact the person and had left a message, “plz call” with his phone number. The Auto Rickshaw driver came and gave the mobile phone to the couple. The Post read, “It was "UPI" that brought my wife's phone back or else there was no way he could have communicated with me.” UPI Settlements Rules: PhonePe, Paytm and GPay Users Expected To Benefit From NPCI’s New Authorised and Dispute Cycle Effective From November 3.

‘UPI Helped My Wife in Getting Her Phone Back’

UPI Helps to Recover Lost Phone (Photo Credits: Reddit)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)