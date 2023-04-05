Four trucks collided at National Highway-30 on Katni to Maihar Highway in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday (April 1), leaving four injured. The Supridentent of Police, Katni shared a video that restores faith in humanity, captioning it, "Not only uniform, sympathy too". The officer can be seen going off the way to save the life of a 14-year-old stuck inside the cabin of one of the trucks. The Kuthala police personnel reached the spot of the accident with a crane and other equipment. The police station in charge, Arvind Jain, went inside the cabin himself and pulled the leg of the boy stuck in the steering wheel. The boy was immediately taken to the hospital as an ambulance was already stationed there.

'Not Only Uniform, Sympathy Too': SP Katni

