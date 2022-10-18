A video has gone viral from Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh where a poisonous snake was seen stuck inside the glass of a motorcycle speedometer. The incident is from village Barhta of Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The bike belonged to Farz Khan. He had parked his motorcycle outside the house on Sunday night, and a black snake was found inside the meter glass of the bike, the next morning. When the bike owner sat on the bike to go for work from the village at around 6 am on Monday morning, he heard a hissing sound from his bike. He could not identify the sound, but when he looked carefully, a black snake was found inside the glass of the speedometer of the bike, which surprised him and he gathered all the villagers to show this. Some villagers broke the meter glass of the bike and slowly, the snake was pulled out after several hours of hard work. Monkey Nails Perfect WWE Wrestling Move on Man in Viral Video, Netizens Compare The Animal to John Cena, Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton!

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)