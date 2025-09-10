Indian badminton player Ayush Shetty switched his badminton racquet during a mid-rally and clinched a point against Su Li-Yang during the ongoing Hong Kong Open 2025 tournament on Wednesday, September 10. The incident occurred during the second set, when both players had six points each, and Ayush Shetty won the point. The video has gone viral on social media. Talking about the match, Ayush Shetty defeated Su Li-Yang in a three-game set by 15-21, 21-19, and 21-13 in the Round of 32. The 20-year-old moved to the Round of 16 in the ongoing tournament. Who is Ayush Shetty? Know All About 20-Year-Old Indian Badminton Star Who Made it to the US Open 2025 Super 300 Final By Beating World No 9 Chou Tien Chen.

#HongKongOpenSuper500 How about this from Ayush Shetty! 😲 Racket change in a singles rally. And goes to win the point. 👌🏽 🎥 BWF TV pic.twitter.com/isvUWPErQ4 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 10, 2025

