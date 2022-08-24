HS Prannoy cruised to a comfortable victory against Kento Momota in the round of 32 of the Men's Singles event at Badminton World Championships 2022 today, August 24. The Indian ace shuttler defeated the Japanese international 21-16, 21-17 to mark his first ever victory over the world no. 2. Prannoy will face another Indian star shuttler Lakshya Sen in the pre-quarterfinals.

Check the Tweet about HS Prannoy's success:

