Young Lakshya Sen added an illustrious feather to his cap as he won the Canada Open 2023 title with a win in straight sets over China's Li Shi Feng. The 21-year-old shuttler proved to be too good for the reigning All-England champion as he won the match 21–18, 22–20 to win his second BWF World Tour title after the India Open in 2022. Lakshya had recently defeated the world number 10 at the Thailand Open.

Lakshya Sen Wins Canada Open 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)