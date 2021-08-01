New Delhi, August 1: PV Sindhu on Sunday won Bronze medal in Women’s Singles Badminton at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sindhu has become the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian shuttler on her victory in Bronze medal match against China's He Bingjiao in straight games.

PM Modi, in a tweet said, "We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020" PV Sindhu Wins Bronze in Women’s Singles Badminton at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Becomes First Indian Woman To Win Two Olympic Medals.

Tweet By The Prime Minister:

We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

Tweet By Home Minister Amit Shah:

Well played @Pvsindhu1. Time and again you have proved your unparalleled commitment and devotion towards the game. May you continue to bring glory to the nation. We are proud of your remarkable accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/uiGNLwwMVO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 1, 2021

