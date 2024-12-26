Sam Konstas made an impact on his Test debut, slamming a half-century in the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The 19-year-old played some audacious shots, especially those against Jasprit Bumrah and got himself a magnificent 60 runs off 65 deliveries, a knock which included six fours and two sixes. Sam Konstas, with this half-century on debut, became the second youngest Australian to get to the 50-mark in Test cricket at the age of 19 years and 85 days after Ian Craig, who had hit a half-century at 17 years and 240 days. Virat Kohli, Sam Konstas Engage in Heated Argument After Indian Star Shoulder Charges 19-Year-Old During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG (Watch Video).

Sam Konstas Becomes Second Youngest Australian to Hit Test Fifty

