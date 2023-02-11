India have dominated the first Test and sealed a win taking a lead of 1-0 in the four-match series riding on terrific performances from Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Rohit Sharma returned to his Test captaincy role after a break and did well in shuffling his bowlers specially the spin trio. Amidst this, a video gets viral where Rohit was spotted reacting when the cameraman focuses on him during a DRS. The Indian captain was see saying, "Abe mujhe kya dikha raha hai, Udhar dikha na". Fans shared the hilarious moment immediately making it viral.

Rohit Sharma Gives Hilarious Reaction

Rohit sharma just said to camera man: "Abe mujhe kya dikha raha hai, Udhar dikha na.... Chu**ya sala" 🤣🤣#INDvAUS #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/Pq8LQWyjZ0 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)