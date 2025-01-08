Former Pakistan captain and star-batter Younis Khan has been appointed a mentor by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for the Afghanistan National Cricket Team's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Younis will accompany the Afghanistan cricket team during their conditioning and preparation camp in Pakistan and remain with the side until the end of the competition. Earlier, Younis worked with Afghanistan as a batting coach in April 2022 for a 15-day camp. England Cricket Board Rejects Call for Boycott of Afghanistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Game Over Women’s Rights Violation: Report.

ACB Appoint Younis Khan As Afghanistan Team Mentor For CT 2025

ACB assigns Younas Khan as Mentor for CT25 The Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed former Pakistan’s batter Younas Khan as the mentor of the Afghanistan National team for the Champions Trophy 2025, starting on February 19 in Pakistan. Younas Khan will accompany the team… pic.twitter.com/6yasEXK8Us — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) January 8, 2025

