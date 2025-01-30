Australian Cricket Team vice-captain Travis Head took a mesmerizing catch to allow the dismissal of veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews. The wicket came from a brilliant delivery from Nathan Lyon, which Mathews tried to block. In the process, the affected ball chipped off the pads of Mathews to the right of the short leg, where a dedicated Travis Head with sharp reflexes stretched his right arm and bent in no time to take the catch. This was Lyon's first dismissal in the Sri Lanka vs Australia Test series 2025 1st Test. Besides the electric catch on day 2, Head has also scored a stunning 57 on day 1. Travis Head Smashes Blistering 57 off 40 Balls During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Watch the Stunning Catch by Travis Head:

Travis Head flies at bat pad! ✈️ Nathan Lyon gets Australia's THIRD #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/Nx4KxB0bwy — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 30, 2025

