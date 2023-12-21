There has been regular discussions on Indian bowlers taking care of their other skill, which is batting which will provide the team with much needed batting depth and free up the top order batters. Arshdeep Singh seems to the first one to develop that side of his game as he nonchalantly flicks a ball from Beuran Hendricks in the 49th over of India's innings in IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023 for a massive six over long on. 'Great Innings' Elated Fans React in Joy After Sanju Samson Scores His Maiden One Day International Century During IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023.

