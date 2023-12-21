Sanju Samson was not selected in the Team India squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 and Asian Games 2023. He was called as a reserve at times but failed to get an opportunity. Upon return to the Indian cricket team in the ODI series against South Africa he finally gets to show his caliber and class as he scores his maiden ODI century at the 3rd ODI at Paarl. His fans, who kept fighting on social media for his inclusion in Team India, took to social media to share their thoughts. Sanju Samson Scores His Maiden One Day International Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023.

Great Innings

A standing ovation for Sanju Samson. 🔥 My Man Deserves it Badly and Finally it is Getting in an Important Time Love you @IamSanjuSamson 🥺❤ Great Innings #SanjuSamson #SAvINDpic.twitter.com/buRlrK0iSH — 𝐃𝐊🚩 (@bholifiedDK) December 21, 2023

Some Fans Share Memes

Sanju Samson fans to haters after maiden century in 3rd ODI vs Proteas.#SanjuSamson #SAvIND #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/sHBRY7YAWM — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) December 21, 2023

Love You

First Century for #SanjuSamson in ODIs that too in a series decider 🙏🏻 8th Indian ODI Batter to score a century in South Africa Love you @IamSanjuSamson ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/QAtNcBjk4j — Radoo🌶️ (@Chandan_radoo) December 21, 2023

Everything is Fine

Sanju Samson to selectors now everything is fine I don't think so that do you have any doubt on me. #SanjuSamson #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/qpodtWuHHt — Simple man (@ArbazAh87590755) December 21, 2023

Hoping to See Him Do Miracles

First International hundred for Sanju Samson. Tough conditions but the guy stood tall for his team and kept playing good shots. He's been in phenomenal touch in ODIs. Hoping to see him doing miracles for Indian Team in future.#SanjuSamson#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/mDtbNb8EOX — Ramesh bishnoi (@VKing73085) December 21, 2023

Breathtaking

Superb century by #SanjuSamson on a bouncy pitch with some breathtaking shots🔥 Nothing is more sweeter than proving your haters wrong 🔥 #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/6rX4pslBc1 — Achilles (@Searching4ligh1) December 21, 2023

