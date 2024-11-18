Ashton Agar came up with some heroics by which he was able to add 15 runs for his team Western Australia for the 10th wicket despite being injured. Ashton Agar sustained a shoulder injury. Ashton Agar was hardly able to hold the bat and also had his arm in a sling a day before. Victoria went on to win the Sheffield Shield match over Western Australia by 8 wickets. Western Australia scored 167 and 325. Victoria were the better side, scoring 373 and 122/2. Western Australia will next face South Australia. South Australia Defeats Victoria After Nine Years in Sheffield Shield; Lloyd Pope, Ben Manenti Shine As Alex Carey and Co Script History.

Ashton Agar Batting With One Hand Despite Being Injured

Brave stuff by Ashton Agar who batted one-handed due to a shoulder injury to add 15 runs for the 10th wicket 💪 #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/WZQ3pqw9qZ— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 18, 2024

