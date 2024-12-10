South Australia secured a remarkable two-run victory over Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield. Tasmania needed four runs on the last ball with one wicket in their hand. Riley Meredith was on the strike for Tasmania to play the final delivery. Lawrence Neil-Smith was on the non-striker end. After Meredith hit the last delivery, Neil-Smith ran hard, but the ball never went far away and it turned out to be the worst loss for Tasmania. South Australia players jumped and celebrated in joy after bowling Tasmania all-out on the final delivery. Ashton Agar Bats With One Hand To Bravely Add 15 Runs for the 10th Wicket During Western Australia vs Victoria Sheffield Shield Match, Video Goes Viral.

South Australia beat Tasmania on the Last-Ball

Tasmania nine down. Four to win. Final ball of the Shield clash with South Australia.



Just don't get run out for no reason... 🫣🫣

