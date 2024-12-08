Australia Women's National Cricket Team continued their winning run in the ongoing IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series 2024, beating the India Women's National Cricket Team in the second encounter by 122 runs at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, and thus gained an unassailable 2-0 lead. Australia set a mammoth 372-run target, courtesy of centuries by Ellyse Perry and Georgia Voll and substantial contributions from Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney. In reply, India never got their innings going only Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues kept the scoreboard ticking with 54 and 43, respectively. Annabel Sutherland starred with the ball for Australia claiming four wickets. Ellyse Perry Sets Multiple Records With Fastest Century Against India Women Team in ODI, Check List of Feats Australian All-Rounder Achieved During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024.

Australia Women Win by 122 Runs, Seals ODI Series 2-0

Series win after a high-scoring contest in Brisbane! 💪 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cZ4kEt4yOT — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) December 8, 2024

