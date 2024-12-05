Australia Women's National Cricket Team has now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against the India National Cricket Team. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India opted to bat first and were bowled out for just 100 runs. Megan Schutt took a sensational five-wicket haul. Kim Grath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Alana King scalped one wicket each. Australia Women chased down the target in just 16.2 overs. Although they lost five of their wickets, they still emerged victorious at the end. Georgia Voll played a sensational knock and scored 46 runs in just 42 balls. Phoebe Litchfield also contributed to the chase and scored 35 runs. ‘You Are a Legend, but You Are Old’ Nathan Lyon Reveals Yashasvi Jaiswal Sledged Him During IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 1st Test (Watch Video).

India Women vs Australia Women Result of 1st ODI 2024

A strong bowling performance helps Australia thump India to go 1-0 up in the Women’s ODI series 🔥



📝 #AUSvIND: https://t.co/va1FLK5kV8 pic.twitter.com/UmM1rVSuZL— ICC (@ICC) December 5, 2024

