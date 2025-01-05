A heated exchange took place between Pakistan star batter Babar Azam and South Africa speedster Wiaan Mulder on Day 3 of the second Test match at the Newlands in Cape Town on January 5. The incident happened during the fourth ball of the 32nd over of Pakistan's second innings. Babar Azam got forward and drove back at Mudler. However, the South African pacer picked up the ball and threw it towards the Pakistan ace batter. The ball hit Babar, and he wasn't happy about it. Both the cricketers exchanged some words as umpires came in to calm down the players. On the very next delivery, Babar took a single off Mulder's delivery and exchanged smiles with the Proteas speedster. Babar Azam and Shan Masood Record Pakistan's Highest-Ever Opening Stand Against South Africa, Achieves Feat During SA vs SA 2nd Test 2024-25.

Babar Azam Gets Angry!

