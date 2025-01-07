England's Test captain, Ben Stokes, has successfully undergone hamstring tear surgery and has begun his road to recovery. Stokes took to Instagram, and share the news about his surgery and stated how the all-rounder has become a 'Bionic Man' with a brace on his leg to support the player to walk. Stokes is likely to remain out of action for at least three months will miss England's ICC Champions Trophy assignment, and will most likely play a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May. England Test Captain Ben Stokes Disappointed With Fresh Hamstring Injury, Says ‘I Ain’t Holding Back’.

Ben Stokes Undergoes Successful Surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)