Australia star batter Marnus Labuschagne was grinding hard in the nets ahead of the India vs Australia opening Test in Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, Marnus uploaded a video on his social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) where he was seen hitting the ball cleanly in the nets. In the video, the right-handed batter played some defensive shots on the back foot and was seen leaving the balls around his off-stump. He also played some pull shots. The five-match Test series between India and Australia will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship Cycle (WTC) 2023-25. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs Australia Cricket Match in Perth.

Marnus Labuschagne Trains in Nets Ahead of BGT 2024-25 Opener

Ready to roll 🏏 pic.twitter.com/qTai09Ojk8 — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) November 21, 2024

