The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final has been moved to the reserve day (May 29) after no play was possible on May 28 (Sunday) due to persistent rain. The heavens opened up before the toss, which led to a delay in proceedings and the drizzle was continuous from then on. It did stop, though with umpires making their way onto the field. But the rain returned once again, which led to the match being shifted to the reserve day. What Happens If IPL 2023 Final Doesn't Take Place? What If Rain Washes Away CSK vs GT Reserve Day As Well?

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Shifted to Reserve Day

IPL 2023 Final Postponed

CSK Vs GT: IPL 2023 Final has been shifted and will take place tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lNOLVkXGf1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 28, 2023

