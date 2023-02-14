The WPL 2023 auctions are now over. Several stars of women's cricket were sold to various franchises. Players like Nat Sciver and Ashleigh Gardner attracted interests early and were sold for big amounts while players like Heather Knight and Dan van Niekerk had to wait till the end stages to get sold. Still, because of the small number of participant teams and limitations of overseas numbers, many eminent overseas stars went unsold. Amidst them, Danni Wyatt was one of the significant names. After the auction ended, Danni shared an emotional post on twitter where she admitted she dreamt of playing in the WPL and is now heartbroken. She congratulated the ones who got picked up and added India is a great place to play T20. WPL 2023 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Venue Details of Women’s Premier League Inaugural Edition.

Danni Wyatt Reacts After Going Unsold in WPL 2023 Auction

Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken 💔 Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) February 14, 2023

