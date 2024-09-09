The power hitter of the South Africa National Cricket Team David Miller along with his wife Camilla Harris took to social media and announced the news of pregnancy with their fans. They even posted a video of a gender reveal. While sharing the news over social media Miller wrote, "Thee most incredible news of our lives. So happy and thrilled to announce our little blessing. I am so fortunate to be sharing this moment with the love of my life! Babe you are going to be the best mother ever! Still can’t believe I’m going to be a Dad." Jason Smith and Peter Nqaba Earn Maiden ODI Call-Ups for South Africa’s Games Against Afghanistan, Ireland.

David Miller and Wife Camilla Harris Announce Pregnancy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)