Ahead of the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2024, India handed a debut to bowler Tanuja Kanwer, who received her maiden India Women ODI cap from Harleen Deol. In a customary pre-match huddle, good friend Deol talked about Kanwer's hard work and talent before handing over the IND-W cap to the 26-year-old left-arm spinner. In the clip, Kanwer also thanked her family and coach while reminiscing her time with Deol, with whom she started playing cricket in the same academy. IND-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2024: India Women’s Cricket Team Beats West Indies Women by Five Wickets To Take ODI Series 3–0.

Tanuja Kanwer Receives India Women ODI Cap

