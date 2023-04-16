Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Kohli smashed a half-century in RCB's last match against Delhi Capitals and helped his team to win the game. The RCB batter is also enjoying his time off the field. In a recently shared Twitter post, Kohli shared pictures of him enjoying his free time. The caption of the post reads, "Dil toh baccha hai Ji" ( The heart is a kid). 'Too Funny!' Virat Kohli in Splits While Watching His Batting in Punjabi Commentary (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Enjoying His Time Off the Field

Dil toh baccha hai Ji 😃 pic.twitter.com/xGO3xscohq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 16, 2023

