DSP Siraj memes went viral on social media after Mohammed Siraj survived three balls with Nitish Kumar Reddy on 99 at the other end, on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test match on December 28. Mohammed Siraj had come out to bat with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who one run away from his maiden international century at the non-striker's end. Siraj needed to survive three balls from Pat Cummins after the Australian captain dismissed Jasprit Bumrah early in the over. And Siraj did not disappoint. He ensured that he wasn't dismissed off the next three balls and had Nitish Kumar Reddy take strike for the first ball of the next over, which he hit for a four to get to his century. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Father Mutyala Reddy Reacts Following India All-Rounder Maiden International Century at Melbourne, Says ‘We Cannot Forget This Day in Our Life’.

Fans to Mohammed Siraj Today

Haha

DSP Siraj has probably never received as much applause in his entire career as he did today just for playing those three balls! 👀 😁#INDvsAUS #nitishkumarreddy #BoxingDayTest #Siraj #dspsiraj Real og is here 🙌🎭😜 pic.twitter.com/vtrTEEbTaS — chalchitra (@chalchitra11) December 28, 2024

Hilarious

'Bradmaneseque'

Look at the forward defense no one can match his Aura 🔥 SIR DON DSP SIRAJ pic.twitter.com/6BLNdYduO3 — ɴøᴛøʀɪøᴜꜱ📀🪩 (@HighnFly9) December 28, 2024

'Hold This Pose'

Sir DSP Siraj, Please Hold This Pose🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/8DhBy1qi9Y — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) December 28, 2024

'DSP Siraj Always on Duty'

Mohammed Siraj and Indians Today After He Survived Three Balls

DSP SIRAJ 3 dot khelne ke baad 💪#nitishkumarreddy pic.twitter.com/kzZvrQmgDv — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 28, 2024

