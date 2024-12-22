England cricket board has announced the squads for the white-ball tour of India, which includes three ODIs, five T20Is, and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, hosted by Pakistan in February and March. Both squads feature 15 players, marking the first tour and tournament under Head Coach Brendon McCullum. Joe Root made his return to the ODI side for the first time since the ICC World Cup in November 2023. Jofra Archer, who has been suffering from injury issues for the last two years retains his place in the squad and Gus Atkinson, after impressing in the Test arena, gets a call up as well. Ben Stokes remains injured and is not named in the squad. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announcement Soon As Hybrid Model Finalised, Pakistan and UAE to Host the Cricket Tournament.

England Announce Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and White-Ball Tours to India

