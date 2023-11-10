A wicketkeeper pulled off a remarkable catch in what was a moment of sheer genius during a local cricket match. The batsman edged the ball while attempting to play a drive and the wicketkeeper hung on to the ball, which then popped out of his hand as he fell down. Fortunately, the ball landed on his back and the keeper showed his quick thinking to clasp his fold his hands so that it did not fall off. His teammates were super impressed with the genius-level effort as they ran towards him to celebrate. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Little Fan 'Recreates' Glenn Maxwell's Phenomenal Knock Against Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Catch Here:

