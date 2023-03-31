In the first match of the IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to bowl first. It rained yesterday and hence the captain is hoping some moisture underneath the cover to capitalise on. They have Joshua Little and Alzerri Joseph leading the pace attack and Vijay Shankar as David Miller's stand-in cover. Kane Williamson gets his GT debut. CSK have Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner in the starting XI along with Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali. Rajvardhan Hangargekar gets his IPL debut.

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Toss Report and Playing XI Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)