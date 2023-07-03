Birthday boy Harbhajan Singh received many heartfelt wishes on Monday as he turned 43 on July 3, 2023. On the occasion of his birthday, his well-wishers from across the world showered lots of love and wishes for the former Indian cricketer as he turned another year older.

'Happy birthday Harbhajan Singh'

Happy birthday Harbhajan Singh! One of India's finest ever in history. Over 400 wickets in Tests, over 700 international wickets. World Cup winner, IPL winner, Test centuries at No.8. A champion player! pic.twitter.com/J8Urk94YNH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 3, 2023

'Happy Birthday to My Partner in Crime'

Happy Birthday to the one and only #SinghisKing and my partner in crime @harbhajan_singh! 🥳🎂 Wishing you a day full of celebrations, love and laughter as deadly as your doosra! Loads of love my brother, see you soon❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/7obULw3yQT — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 3, 2023

'One of the Greatest Performers Ever'

Most wickets for India in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2001: 1) Harbhajan Singh - 32 2) Sachin Tendulkar - 3 3) Zaheer Khan - 3 One of the greatest performances ever in a Test series ever. pic.twitter.com/5byW88PDP2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 3, 2023

'Many Many Happy Returns of the Day'

Many many happy returns of the day to the one and only @harbhajan_singh. Stay blessed and entertain your fans forever with your humor and insights.🎂🎂🎂🥂🥂🥂 — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) July 3, 2023

'Best Wishes'

